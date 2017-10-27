Deputies: Warrants signed for two after 24 dogs, 1 cat rescued from Henderson Co. home

24 dogs and one cat were rescued from the home. (Source: HCSO).

Deputies said warrants have been issued for the arrest of two individuals after a welfare check led to the discovery of 25 animals in unhealthy living conditions in Hendersonville.

Warrants were issued for Stacie Hill, 44, and Sharon Hill, 53 for one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty each, deputies said. Stacie Hill and Sharon Hill were also issued $1,700 in civil citations for interfering with an animal enforcement officer, mistreatment of an animal and keeping animals in excess of the companion animal limit of permit, deputies stated.

According to deputies, 24 dogs and one cat were removed from the home and taken to Henderson County Animal Shelter for treatment.

