Showers Saturday, WINTRY FEEL for Sunday

Our beautiful weather will take a hiatus for part of the weekend as rain moves in. By Sunday we’ll be feeling the coldest air of the season so far!

Tonight temps will cool steadily, but not as fast as previous nights. Saturday morning will bring temps in the 45-50 degree range area-wide. Showers will be moving close to the area through the AM hours.

Saturday ushers in some rain as a cold front approaches. Showers will begin in the mountains, then push into the Upstate during the afternoon hours. Some pockets of heavy rain will be possible, along with gusty winds, but severe threat should remain low.

A few snow showers will develop near the TN line. Little if any accumulation is expected, but would be the first time some of those areas see snowflakes this season!

Sunday will bring clearing skies but COLDER conditions. Highs will stay in the 50s all day, then Sunday night we’ll possibly see our first widespread front in the Upstate and hard freeze for the mountains. Lows for Sunday night are forecast to be 30 in the mountains and 34 for the Upstate.

As we look ahead to Halloween, expect milder temps in the 60s during the day, then lows down into the 40s at night. Clear skies are on tap!

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.