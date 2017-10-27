Upstate church sign turning heads with strong message

A sign posted in front of an Upstate church is giving many a reason to pause.

"We didn't mean to offend nobody," said Reverend Ricky Cook.

He's Senior Pastor at Full Gospel Tabernacle of God in Buffalo, SC. He says he found a quote in a book he uses, and thought it was funny, so it was put up on the sign at his church.

The sign sports a quote some find offensive, while others take no issue with the message:

"WORK HARDER

MILLIONS ON WELFARE

DEPEND ON YOU"

On the other side, Rev. Cook said it reads, "The Bible promises no loaves to the loafer."

Rev. Cook believes he had good reason to post the message.

"So many people on welfare," he said. "They can work just as good as I can."

But his thoughts on the matter weren't one-sided, either.

"It needs to be fixed because I know some families...they just live in welfare all the time and it needs to be fixed, somehow," said Cook. "There are people who need it, but some, you know, they could work, but they choose not to."

Rev. Cook told FOX Carolina he believes welfare is a burden on the economy, but at the same time, presented his own solution to what he sees as an issue.

"Maybe if someone is on welfare, have them do something," Cook explained. "Some type of community service, work or help them work if they don't have the education."

