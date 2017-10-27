New farm to table kids restaurant coming to Greenville

There's a new kind of restaurant opening in Greenville in January: It's a farm to table dining experience, for kids!

It will be called Seedlings, and it will replace the cafe that's currently in the Children's Museum of the Upstate. The museum is teaming up with Jonathan Willis and his restaurant, Farm Fresh Fast, to make it happen.

Willis told us, "We're going to be doing some programming with farmers and the Children's Museum and doing the nation's first children's interactive farm to table restaurant."

It's an idea that took shape about a year ago, but really got going recently. The President and CEO of the Children's Museum, Nancy Halverson, said it will fit in perfectly with the museum's vision.

"We feel like everything you experience in the Children's Museum should be cohesive and unfortunately that cafe has been the one difficult part to get to, but we feel this is going to be the right fit completely," she said.

Willis and Halverson said the ideas are endless when it comes to what Seedlings will bring to the museum. But they said some examples include, cooking classes, a chance to meet farmers growing the food, and hands-on gardening opportunities. And Halverson said it will be a unique experience for kids in the Upstate.

"For kids that live in a city like Greenville or even the county, there's not too many opportunities for your typical child to encounter these conversations, so the whole farm to table thing, and to be able to meet the farmer who is growing the chickens whose eggs you're eating, it's huge."

Seedlings is expected to open in January.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.