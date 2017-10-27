Tanker loaded with cooking grease falls in NC sinkhole - FOX Carolina 21

Tanker loaded with cooking grease falls in NC sinkhole

Weaverville tanker sinkhole (Source: The Weaverville Tribune) Weaverville tanker sinkhole (Source: The Weaverville Tribune)
WOODFIN, NC (FOX Carolina) -

A tanker truck was involved in a sinkhole accident Friday near Woodfin.

According to the Weaverville Tribune, the tanker was hauling away cooking grease from a restaurant in Woodfin when it fell into the sinkhole.

The newspaper reported police and firefighters were responding to the scene, which was not blocking traffic.

