Buncombe Co. deputies ask for public's help in identifying gas station robbery suspect

Buncombe Co. deputies ask for public's help in identifying gas station robbery suspect

Deputies say the suspect robbed a gas station on Friday. (Source: Buncombe Co. Sheriff's Office). Deputies say the suspect robbed a gas station on Friday. (Source: Buncombe Co. Sheriff's Office).
Buncombe County

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. Deputies said the Mountain Energy gas station on Hendersonville Highway was robbed at gunpoint on Friday. 

According to deputies, the suspect was wearing a black baseball hat, gray hooded sweatshirt and a red bandana that covered his face.  

Deputies said the suspect is 6'0" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. 

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the sheriff's office at 828-250-6670 or Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050. 

