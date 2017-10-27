Sheriff: Investigation underway after Franklin Co. teacher injured by students

The sheriff of Franklin County, Georgia said an investigation is underway into an assault on a teacher Friday.

The incident occurred at Franklin County High School, which was placed on lockdown for several hours.

Sheriff Stevie Thomas said it is unclear at this time if the students intentionally assaulted the teacher or if the teacher was injured trying to break up a fight. Investigators are looking at video surveillance to determine what happened.

There is no word yet on the extent of the teacher's injuries.

The students involved were sent home.

The investigation is ongoing.

