Troopers on scene of Greenville Co. crash involving train, pickup truck

Train collision (Oct. 27, 2017/FOX Carolina) Train collision (Oct. 27, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a crash involving a train on Friday.

The crash was reported on Furman Hall Road near Furman Hall Court around 3:50 p.m. Troopers said there were no injuries.

