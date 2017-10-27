Warren Wilson College to offer free tuition to North Carolina students

Warren Wilson College announced it will offer free tuition to incoming North Carolina students. The Warren Wilson College North Carolina Free Tuition Plan will allow in-state students who are eligible for federal or state need-based aid to attend the school for free.

Warren Wilson College president Lynn Morton also announced the Milepost One program, which will award full-tuition scholarships to 25 incoming students. The school said students whose family income levels are equal to or below $125,000 a year are eligible for the program.

Janelle Holmboe, vice president for enrollment and marketing at the college, thinks the programs will diversify the student population.

“Since I arrived in 2015, there’s been an opportunity for Warren Wilson College to expand its presence in North Carolina,” Holmboe said. “North Carolina is an incredibly diverse state, and I believe this initiative opens opportunities for our local students to attend Warren Wilson College.”

For more information about the programs and eligibility, visit the school's website.

