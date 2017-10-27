Lyman councilman indicted on exploitation charge - FOX Carolina 21

Lyman councilman indicted on exploitation charge

Rick Hellams (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention) Rick Hellams (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention)
A Lyman town councilman was arrested Friday after being indicted by a grand jury.

According to court records, 49-year-old Paul Richard Hellams was indicted on a charge for exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Hellams serves on Lyman town council and will continue to, according to Mayor Larry Chappell.

FOX Carolina has reached out to Hellams for comment on the indictment and SLED for more information on the indictment.

