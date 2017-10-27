Police: Cyclist hit by vehicle in Anderson - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Cyclist hit by vehicle in Anderson


Cyclist involved accident in Anderson. (FOX Carolina). Cyclist involved accident in Anderson. (FOX Carolina).
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Anderson Police say a cyclist was hit by a vehicle on East Street. 

The cyclist ran a stop sign and was hit by a Chevy Tahoe, police said. 

Police said the cyclist was transported to the hospital. 

