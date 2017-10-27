Police: Cyclist hit by vehicle in Anderson

Officials with Wofford College said six students were injured in an accident on campus Thursday night.More >
Police were investigating early Friday after reports of a shooting in the city of Greenville.More >
A Colorado startup is creating clothing and jewelry to bring awareness about diseases - but a new item about vaccines is creating a stir.More >
Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said two were arrested after a shooting call led to the discovery of thousands of dollars worth of drugs and stolen items.More >
Troopers said one person is dead and another facing charges after a crash in Pickens County Thursday evening.More >
When 45-year-old Beth Clay began experiencing excruciating abdominal pains earlier this month, she suspected she had kidney stones.More >
A video of a teary-eyed nurse comforting a dying patient by singing her favorite song has captured the hearts of millions online.More >
The Spartanburg Police Department said a burglary suspect was found with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning.More >
A ten-year-old Ohio boy led highway patrol officers on a high-speed chase Thursday morning.More >
Week 10 of high school football in the Upstate.More >
Memorial in honor of fallen Trooper Daniel Rebman. (10/26/17)More >
Photos from the annual Pumpkin Fest at Wofford College.More >
Remembering Cati Blauvelt one year after her death. Blauvelt was found dead on Oct. 26, 2017. One year later, the person wanted for her murder is still on the run.More >
Cancer Survivors Park celebrated the naming of the Clement's Kindness Garden in honor of Dr. William F. Schmidt III.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office spoke to students about how they help keep the community safe at Mitchell Road Christian Academy's Public Servants Day.More >
A lightning strike outside Upstate Computer Services Inc. was caught on surveillance video.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office hosted a Trunk or Treat event on Wednesday night.More >
Crews responded to a fire at a business in Black Mountain on Wednesday.More >
Many Upstate law enforcement and emergency agencies took to social media to share their condolences after the passing of Trooper Daniel K. Rebman.More >
