Mega Millions increases ticket prices

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Education Lottery (SCEL) said Mega Millions ticket prices will increase starting on Saturday. The ticket prices will increase from $1 to $2. 

The change in ticket prices will allow the Mega Millions starting jackpot to jump from $15 million to $40 million, the SCEL said. 

According to the SCEL, players will also have a better chance of winning $1 million. The odds of winning the million will be 1 in 12.6 million, improving from the current 1 in 18.5 million, the SCEL said. 

The Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday will be the first to implement the changes. 

