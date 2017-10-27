Voice of Belton-Honea Path football misses first night announcing after 479 consecutive games

Most people who go to a Belton-Honea Path football game know who Joel Kay is.

Kay, 62, has been announcing for the Bears for more than four decades and can be found in the booth every Friday night. The 103.1 radio host has announced 479 consecutive games.

But on Oct. 27, a different face was behind the mic.

Kay, on the road to Alabama after the passing of his sister, Alice, missed his first game since 1975. According to her obituary, Alice Kay Cromer, a resident of New Market, AL, passed away after a year-long battle with breast cancer.

Filling in for Kay, Kenny Bolt of the Evening Sports Page with Ron Scarborough, will be announcing his first game.

The Bears will take on the Greenville High School Raiders at home at 7:30 p.m.

