Blue Ridge football player transported by ambulance after on-field injury

A Blue Ridge high school football player was injured Friday night during the last regular football game of the season against Greer.

A FOX Carolina crew at the scene said the player was transported in an ambulance after suffering a hit on the field. The team kneeled around him when the injury occurred.

According to Yellow Jackets Sports Network, the player is a quarterback and he suffered a neck or back injury.

The student's condition is unknown.

