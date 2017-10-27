Blue Ridge football player transported by ambulance after on-fie - FOX Carolina 21

Blue Ridge football player transported by ambulance after on-field injury

Posted: Updated:
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Blue Ridge high school football player was injured Friday night during the last regular football game of the season against Greer.

A FOX Carolina crew at the scene said the player was transported in an ambulance after suffering a hit on the field. The team kneeled around him when the injury occurred.

According to Yellow Jackets Sports Network, the player is a quarterback and he suffered a neck or back injury.

The student's condition is unknown.

