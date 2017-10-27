Blue Ridge HS QB released from hospital after on-field injury

A Blue Ridge high school football player was injured Friday night during the last regular football game of the season against Greer.

A FOX Carolina crew at the scene said the player was transported in an ambulance after suffering a hit on the field. The team kneeled around him when the injury occurred.

According to Yellow Jackets Sports Network, the player is a quarterback and he suffered a neck or back injury.

A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools said the student was placed on a backboard after a hard hit and transported to the hospital as a precaution. All of the district's high schools have athletic trainers provided by Greenville Health System and the trainers were the first responders to provide immediate care.

Just before midnight, the football team's official Twitter account shared that the quarterback had been released from the hospital.

Blue Ridge QB Jake Smith has now been released from the hospital. #GreatNews — YJSN (@YJSN1) October 28, 2017

