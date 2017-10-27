Gunshots from nearby hunting prompt lockdown at Greenwood Co. school

Hodges Elementary was placed on a modified lockdown Friday afternoon due to nearby gunshots.

The district said law enforcement conducted a thorough search and determined the gunshots were heard from nearby hunting lands.

When the district was given the all-clear, the lockdown was lifted.

Law enforcement conducted a thorough investigation and determined that the guns shots came by hunting lands nearby. — Greenwood 50 Schools (@Gwd50Schools) October 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.