Gunshots from nearby hunting prompt lockdown at Greenwood Co. school

Gunshots from nearby hunting prompt lockdown at Greenwood Co. sc - FOX Carolina 21

HODGES, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Hodges Elementary was placed on a modified lockdown Friday afternoon due to nearby gunshots.

The district said law enforcement conducted a thorough search and determined the gunshots were heard from nearby hunting lands.

When the district was given the all-clear, the lockdown was lifted.

