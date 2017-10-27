VIDEO: Greenville Co. deputy rescues dog caught in fence - FOX Carolina 21

VIDEO: Greenville Co. deputy rescues dog caught in fence

Body cam of dog rescue (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office) Body cam of dog rescue (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office)
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage on Friday of an unusual call.

Bodycam video showed Master Deputy John Boyd rescuing a dog whose head had become trapped in a chain link fence.

"All in a day's work," the agency said on Facebook.

