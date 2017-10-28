DA: Buncombe Co. man sentenced to over 7 years in prison for ple - FOX Carolina 21

DA: Buncombe Co. man sentenced to over 7 years in prison for pleading guilty on multiple drugs charges

Juan Jose Marin-Rosas. (Source: DA) Juan Jose Marin-Rosas. (Source: DA)
BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

A Buncombe County man was sentenced to up to seven and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine and cocaine, per the district attorney.

Juan Jose Marin-Rosas, of Emma, was sentenced to an active term of 70 months minimum to 93 months maximum in the trafficking in methamphetamine case, together with a concurrent term of 35 months minimum and 51 months maximum in the trafficking in cocaine charge.

In May 2016, the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Taskforce (BCAT) was investigating a known third-party drug trafficker of substantial interest. As part of the investigation, a drug deal was arranged ordering a large quantity of meth and cocaine involving Juan Jose Marin-Rosas, the release said.

Surveillance footage revealed Marin-Rosas re-supplying drugs for sale, the release confirmed. Officers say they then initiated an arrest and recovered large quantities of meth and cocaine from Marin-Rosas.
 

