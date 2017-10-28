Cold & windy Sunday with 1st snowfall for some in the mountains

Cold and windy weather takes over Sunday with the 1st snowfall of the season for some in the mountains.

With our passing cold front that brought the rain, highs on Sunday will barely bounce back and likely stay in the 40s in the mountains and 50s in the Upstate.

As far as mountain snow is concerned, the places that stand the best chance of it are those along the ridge tops on the NC/TN border. Folks in and around Asheville could even see a few flurries too, but likely won’t accumulate much if any.

Wind will be a big issue on too in western North Carolina with possible wind gusts up to 55 mph which is why the National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY in effect for elevations above 3500 feet from 3 PM Sunday until 11 AM Monday.

Temperatures Sunday night will be the coldest they've been since early last March with lows expected to reach the lower 30s in the Upstate and perhaps some upper 20s in the mountains.

That's why a FREEZE WARNING is in effect for a good chunk of the Usptate and the the foothills of Polk, Rutherford, and McDowell Counties from 2 AM until 10 AM Monday. This means that damage to any sensitive outdoor vegetation is likely if not protected.

Monday will bring slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 60s after our coldest morning in a while with morning lows in the lower and middle 30s. Warming temperatures will continue throughout the week with just small rain chances Wednesday, Friday and next Saturday.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe formed Saturday afternoon near Cuba, and is forecast to move northeast and bring heavy rain and wind to south Florida tonight and Sunday. No impacts will be felt in the Carolinas though.

