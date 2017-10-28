Troopers report injuries in hit and run crash in Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers report injuries in hit and run crash in Greenville

Scene of hit and run crash in Greenville (Source: iWitness) Scene of hit and run crash in Greenville (Source: iWitness)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said at least one person was hurt in a hit and run crash in Greenville on Saturday.

The call came in at 5:11 p.m.

Troopers said the crash happened at 312 of Edgemont Avenue near Sumter Street and SC 253.

Parker Fire Department responded, but were no longer on scene as of 6:05 p.m.

