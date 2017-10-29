Coroner identifies man killed in head-on collision in Oconee Co.

Scene of fatal collision in Oconee Co. (10/29/17 FOX Carolina)

The Oconee County Coroner responded to a fatal head-on collision early Sunday morning.

Per the coroner, a driver was traveling east in the west bound lane of traffic on US 76, Clemson Boulevard, when he collided with another vehicle head on. The collision occurred around 12:15 a.m.

The coroner identified the deceased as 22-year-old Peter Scott Le of Myrtle Beach.

Le was visiting a friend in the Clemson area this weekend, per the coroner.

Further details regarding the collision may be released by the SC Highway Patrol.

