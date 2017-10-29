City of Spartanburg begins demolition of buildings to create new parking spaces

The City of Spartanburg is demolishing two buildings in order to create 60 new parking spaces downtown. According to the city, the buildings being torn down are now considered obsolete.

The buildings are located at 177 W. Broad St. and 100 S. Spring Street.

The city's Building Maintenance Department is currently located at 177 W. Broad Street and will be relocated to Henry Street, the city stated.

According to the city, the long term plan is to create another parking garage downtown in the West End.

