Sub-freezing morning for many, but a warm-up just around the corner

Many in the mountains saw their 1st snowfall of the season Sunday, with even some light accumulations in the ridge tops along the NC/TN border.

Winds out of the northwest will remain strong for a few more hours, especially in the high elevations in western North Carolina. A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect from Haywood County eastward until 11 AM.

That northwest wind will bring in some of the coldest air we’ve seen since March bringing morning lows into the lower 30s in the Upstate and upper 20s in the mountains.

That will likely end the growing season in much of the Upstate and foothills as a FREEZE WARNING is in effect through 10 AM.

Highs today will however manage to make it to around 60 degrees for most of the area as winds relax a bit.

The rest of the week will bring a decent warm-up bringing high temperatures back into the lower and middle 70s in the Upstate by the end of the week with small rain chances returning from Thursday through next weekend.

