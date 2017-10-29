Crews battle home fire in Cherokee Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Crews battle home fire in Cherokee Co.

House fire in Cowpens. (10/29/17 FOX Carolina)
House fire in Cowpens. (10/29/17 FOX Carolina) House fire in Cowpens. (10/29/17 FOX Carolina)
COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Fire fighters with the Cherokee County Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters worked to contain the blaze at a residence located on the 400 block of Oak Dale Road in Cowpens. The call came in at 2:47 p.m.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown, but fire officials say it is not considered suspicious.

No injuries were reported.

