Crews battle home fire in Cherokee Co.

Fire fighters with the Cherokee County Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters worked to contain the blaze at a residence located on the 400 block of Oak Dale Road in Cowpens. The call came in at 2:47 p.m.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown, but fire officials say it is not considered suspicious.

No injuries were reported.

