Upstate fire chief passes away unexpectedly

Hilltop Fire Department Chief John Hall unexpectedly passed away over the weekend, per the Hilltop Fire Department.

The passing of Chief Hall was acknowledged by many fire departments on Facebook. Here are a few of those posts:

"It’s with heavy heart that the Chesnee Community Fire Department has learned the passing of Hilltop FD Chief John Hall. Please keep The Hall family, Hilltop FD, As well as though who were close to Chief Hall. God Speed Chief Hall. We have the watch from here."

-Chesnee Community Fire Department Inc.

"The Spartanburg FireDepartment wishes to express our sympathy and condolences to the Hall family and the Hilltop Fire Department on the passing of Chief Hall. He will be missed."

-Spartanburg Fire Department

"Please say a prayer for the Hilltop fire department an the Hall family. Rest easy chief Hall you will be missed."

- Startex Fire District