Upstate fire chief passes away unexpectedly - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate fire chief passes away unexpectedly

Posted: Updated:
Hilltop FD. (10/29/17 FOX Carolina) Hilltop FD. (10/29/17 FOX Carolina)
Hilltop FD. (10/29/17 FOX Carolina) Hilltop FD. (10/29/17 FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Hilltop Fire Department Chief John Hall unexpectedly passed away over the weekend, per the Hilltop Fire Department.

The passing of Chief Hall was acknowledged by many fire departments on Facebook. Here are a few of those posts:

"It’s with heavy heart that the Chesnee Community Fire Department has learned the passing of Hilltop FD Chief John Hall. Please keep The Hall family, Hilltop FD, As well as though who were close to Chief Hall. God Speed Chief Hall. We have the watch from here."

-Chesnee Community Fire Department Inc.

"The Spartanburg FireDepartment wishes to express our sympathy and condolences to the Hall family and the Hilltop Fire Department on the passing of Chief Hall. He will be missed."

-Spartanburg Fire Department

"Please say a prayer for the Hilltop fire department an the Hall family. Rest easy chief Hall you will be missed."

- Startex Fire District

The Hilltop Fire Department will release a statement and a photo of the chief as soon as possible.

MORE NEWS: AP Top 25: Georgia rises to No. 2, Ohio State up to No. 3

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.