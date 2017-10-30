Clemson students unveil R2-D2-like robot

Clemson University grad students will be showing off their new robot Monday morning, which they are calling a real life R2-D2.

The students who created the robot are part of Clemson University’s International Center for Automotive Research. The robot is designed to help people with limited mobility.

The robot consists of a crate on wheels which follows the shopper around using smart phone-pairing technology and sensors. Users can easily place items in the basket and move through the store while the robot follows.

Designers explained it’s used vary. It can help carry your groceries at the store, transport items through the mall and airport or even help auto makers carry tools.

The robot was first presented in Washington D.C. at the ACC Smithsonian Creativity and Innovation Festival.

Monday’s presentation will be the first in South Carolina.

