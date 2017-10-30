Clemson linebacker named finalist for Dick Butkus award

Clemson linebacker Dorian O'Daniel is now one of five finalists up to possibly win the Dick Butkus Award.

The Butkus award is given annually to the top college football linebacker. O'Daniel is only linebacker in Clemson history with two "pick sixes" in the same year and he leads this season with 72 tackles.

In October he was named one of 15 semi-finalists up for the award. On Monday, Clemson announced that O'Daniel is among the final five.

Other finalists include Devin Bush of Michigan, Tremaine Edmunds of Virginia Tech T.J. Edwards of Wisconsin and Roquan Smith of Georgia.

