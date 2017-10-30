Six-point buck leaves blood, damage behind after smashing throug - FOX Carolina 21

Six-point buck leaves blood, damage behind after smashing through front of Upstate bank

Damage and blood inside BB&T (Source: Dept. of Natural Resources) Damage and blood inside BB&T (Source: Dept. of Natural Resources)
Deer crashes through Upstate bank (Oct. 30, 2017/FOX Carolina) Deer crashes through Upstate bank (Oct. 30, 2017/FOX Carolina)
SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Seneca Fire Department responded to an unusual call on Monday morning: a buck inside a bank lobby.

Fire Chief Jan Oliver said around 8:50 a.m., the 120-pound, six-point buck crashed through the window of an office inside the BB&T branch on Bypass 123. After entering the building, Oliver said the deer moved into the main lobby of the bank and "had a field day."

One of the animal's antlers broke off during the incident causing him to bleed throughout the lobby.

Employees locked themselves in a break room during the incident while firefighters, police and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene.

Oliver said DNR agents were able to wrap a blanket around the buck, pick him up and carry him out back into the woods.

A spokesperson for BB&T said none of the eight associates of the branch were injured. The location has been temporarily closed while they assess the damage caused by the deer.

