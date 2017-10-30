Officials: Anderson Co. deputy responding to backup call involved in crash

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was involved in a collision on Monday morning.

The crash occurred on Interstate 85 near mile marker 30 around 11:15 a.m. Troopers said the deputy was traveling in the far right lane when a tractor-trailer came into his lane, running him off the road and into an embankment.

The tractor-trailer did not stop, deputies said.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said the deputy was responding to a call for additional backup at a scene near mile marker 34 when the crash occurred.

No one was injured in the incident.

