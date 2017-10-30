Deputies: 'Major' bust nets hundreds of items of contraband in Upstate

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said during a traffic stop, they uncovered hundreds of contraband items that were intended to be provided to prisons.

Deputies said deputies initiated a traffic stop on Oct. 26 as part of a Major Illegal Contraband Operation. Their narcotics unit was responding to an anonymous drug complaint when they uncovered the operation.

During the traffic stop in the Waterloo area, deputies said they arrested Joshua George John and Travis Mandell Kemp.

The following items were seized:

15.89 OUNCES MARIJUANA

32 GRAMS OF METHAMPHETAMINE

17 GRAMS OF COCAINE

44.59 LBS OF TOBACCO

1 COLT .45 CALIBER HANDGUN (STOLEN OUT OF HORRY COUNTY SC)

1 WALTHER P22 .22 CALIBER HANDGUN

7 PACKS NEWPORT CIGARETTES

132 LIGHTERS

80 CIGARS

53 PACKAGES OF CIGARELLOS

69 PACKAGES OF ROLLING PAPERS

84 SMART PHONES

7 FLIP STYLE CELL PHONES

19 CELL PHONE BATTERIES

53 USB CABLES

72 WALL ADAPTERS

8 VARIOUS SIZE BOTTLES OF ALCOHOL

1 PAIR INDUSTRIAL SNIPS

3 PAIR OF SIDE CUTTERS

1 PACKAGE OF LENOX RECIPROCATING SAW BLADES

14 INDIVIDUAL HACK SAW BLADES

3 KNIVES

1 PACKAGE WHITE SOCKS

1 PACKAGE WHITE SHIRTS

1 PAIR NIKE AIR FORCE SHOES

1 TATTOO GUN KIT

1 PACKAGE OF INSENSE WITH LIGHTING PEDESTAL

“The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office intends to bring hurt to drug pushers, and any other contraband dealers of any type," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "This is a great example of dedicated deputies putting dedicated thugs in jail."

John is charged with conspiracy to deliver contraband, trafficking meth, trafficking cocaine, possession w/ intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a stolen handgun, and possession of a weapon by person convicted of a violent crime.

Kemp was arrested and charged with conspiracy to deliver contraband, trafficking meth, trafficking cocaine, possession w/ intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a stolen handgun, and possession of a weapon by person convicted of a violent crime.

