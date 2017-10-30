GREAT Halloween, a "treat" forecast this evening!

Warmer days and milder nights lie ahead as no major weather-makers are in store!

Warmer weather starts to move in today after with a sunny sky bringing temperatures into the 60s to near 70 degrees by afternoon. That's a 10 on the sky meter!

Check out some Halloween extremes here!

Temperatures will hold in the middle 50s to low 60s for trick-or-treaters this evening, making for a decent night to be outside. Overnight, lows will drop back into the 40s.

Through the rest of the week, a gradual warming trend is expected as moisture slowly builds back into the area as well. While the best chance of isolated showers will remain in the mountains starting Wednesday, a few sporadic showers could show up in the Upstate Thursday & Saturday.

