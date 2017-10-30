Deputies: Plaque ripped out of Confederate monument at SC-NC sta - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Plaque ripped out of Confederate monument at SC-NC state line

Posted: Updated:
Confederate monument vandalized (Source: Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office) Confederate monument vandalized (Source: Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Confederate monument vandalized (Source: Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office) Confederate monument vandalized (Source: Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Dixie Highway monument vandalized (Oct. 30, 2017/FOX Carolina) Dixie Highway monument vandalized (Oct. 30, 2017/FOX Carolina)
ZIRCONIA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Confederate monument near the South Carolina state line was vandalized.

Deputies said the plaque on the face of the monument was pried out of the cement. The monument marks the route of the Dixie Highway in memory of Robert E. Lee.

It is located near Old Highway 25 and Gap Creek Road where drivers enter North Carolina from S.C.

The plaque was noticed to not be missing on Sunday, deputies said.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.