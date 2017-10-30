Deputies: Plaque ripped out of Confederate monument at SC-NC state line

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Confederate monument near the South Carolina state line was vandalized.

Deputies said the plaque on the face of the monument was pried out of the cement. The monument marks the route of the Dixie Highway in memory of Robert E. Lee.

It is located near Old Highway 25 and Gap Creek Road where drivers enter North Carolina from S.C.

The plaque was noticed to not be missing on Sunday, deputies said.

