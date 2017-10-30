Simpsonville police: Attempted kidnapper told child 'Your mom said I could take you'

The Simpsonville Police Department said a man is in custody after the attempted kidnapping of a child.

Deputies were called to the Lowe's store on Grandview Drive on Oct. 28 after they said suspect Darryl Greene grabbed a child by the arm.

According to the incident report, Green grabbed the child's right arm and said, "Your mom said I could take you." When the victim's mom pulled him away, the report states Greene laughed and said, "You look like a mama's boy, anyway."

Deputies said the child was not injured nor removed from the sight of parents. The mother alerted a cashier to the incident.

Green was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping.

The incident report states when Greene was confronted about the incident, he said "joking and didn't mean anything by it."

He is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

MORE NEWS: Upstate man's emotional post after brother's overdose death goes viral

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.