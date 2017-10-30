BOLO issued for man wanted after shots fired into Upstate home

The Clinton Police Department is working to track down a wanted suspect after an attempted murder.

Officers said 44-year-old Keith Price is wanted in connection with a call regarding shots fired into a home with people inside.

The incident occurred Monday around 6:30 a.m.

According to the incident report, the victim said he was leaving his home when he heard someone say, "I'm gonna shoot you [expletive], I'm gonna kill you." The victim told police Price then opened fire.

The victim told police he had received a threat from Price, saying he was going to shoot him in the back to paralyze him so other people could assault him, officers said.

The incident report states there is evidence the victim fired at least one shot.

Police observed bullet holes in the side of the home and a vehicle.

Police said warrants for Price have not yet been served.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.