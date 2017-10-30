Upstate retired sergeant passes away, sheriff's office confirms - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate retired sergeant passes away, sheriff's office confirms

Sergeant Hugh Simmons. (Source: GCSO) Sergeant Hugh Simmons. (Source: GCSO)
GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of retired Sergeant Hugh Simmons on Monday.

Sgt. Simmons was well known as the D.A.R.E officer from 1990 to 2003. In a Facebook post on the department's page, they said “he taught over 15,000 students how to deal with the everyday pressures of drugs.”

The retired sergeant served the Greenwood community from 1983 to 2003.

Here is the full post:

