Halloween spending to reach spooky records

We’re in the midst of the most expensive Halloween in history. The National Retail Federation says Halloween spending is expected to reach $9.1 billion, up from $8 billion last year. That means the average person will spend more than $30 on a costume, $25 on candy and another $25 on decorations.

Even pets are getting in on the fun. The NRF estimates 16% of Americans will dress their pets in costumes.

Customers shopping at Halloween Express told FOX Carolina they remember simpler Halloweens when they were kids.

“All I had was a mask,” says Rico Fleming, “My daughter isn’t having that so we’re getting the whole outfit.”

Janice Lumpkin says, “It’s a bigger holiday with more people now. You see adults having parties and restaurants and bars having specials for Halloween. Decorations are more extensive. Homes are decorated to the hilt. It’s much like Christmas which has also expanded.”

Many parents have safety concerns about traditional trick-or-treating so there’s a boom of alternative celebrations like trunk-or-treat events, boo at the zoo and events like Halloween at Heritage Park.

