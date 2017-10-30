Upstate farm, addiction rehab team up for innovative goat therapy program

An Upstate farm is helping a rehab facility offer a new form of treatment: goat therapy.

Split Creek Farm announced they are partnering with Ashley Addiction Treatment, which is based in Maryland, to launch the program. Split Creek is donating five goats to the rehab facility, which will offer the new program.

Similarly to dog therapy programs, goat therapy will include daily interaction and care of the animals.

Sandra Coffman said one of the employees of Split Creek Farm is an alumni of Ashley Addiction Treatment, which has been in operation for more than 30 years.

"Much like pups and parolees, these goats will bring unconditional love, companionship and purpose to some young people who may have nothing else to live for in their world," Coffman said.

MORE NEWS: Upstate man's emotional post after brother's overdose death goes viral

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.