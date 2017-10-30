Coroner: Upstate victim killed in single-vehicle collision in Midlands

A Greenwood man was killed in a single-vehicle collision Monday, per trooper reports.

Troopers say the collision occurred along US 378 along Pleasant Lane Road at 2 a.m. in Edgefield County.

The driver of a 2001 Lincoln SUV was traveling west and ran off the left side of the road, striking a utility pole and overturning, troopers confirm.

The driver was not injured, ejected or entrapped. There were also two passengers in the vehicle. One passenger was not injured, ejected or entrapped. The second passenger was not ejected or entrapped but was fatally injured in the collision. The coroner confirms that victim was from Greenwood.

All three occupants were not wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, troopers say.

The collision remains under investigation.

