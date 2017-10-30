Police: 18-month-old child found with maggots in diaper - FOX Carolina 21

Police: 18-month-old child found with maggots in diaper

Jamie Leigh Hiatt (L) Michael Patrick McKnight (R). (Source: DCSO) Jamie Leigh Hiatt (L) Michael Patrick McKnight (R). (Source: DCSO)

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina have charged a couple with felony child abuse after maggots were found in the diaper of an 18-month-old baby, one of seven children in their care.

The Dispatch of Lexington reports police also charged 25-year-old Jamie Leigh Hiatt and 26-year-old Michael Patrick McKnight with misdemeanor child abuse. They were jailed on $100,000 bond each. It's not known if they have attorneys.

According to Lexington police, officers performing a welfare check at a home last Friday discovered seven children all under the age of 6 that were malnourished and unclean. Capt. Michael Hunt said officers encountered an overwhelming smell of feces and urine when they went into the home.

Hunt said the officers described the living condition as "extremely poor."

