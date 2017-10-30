SC National Guard: Department of Defense working to bring over 150 soldiers home

More than 150 South Carolina National Guard soldiers have been in Puerto Rico during the month of October to assist residents after the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

The official SC National Guard Facebook page posted Monday that due to the relocation of assets by airplane, the Department of Defense's air transportation system is now working “to bring all assets back to home stations as soon as possible.”

Anyone with questions about a soldier who is there can contact LTC Timothy Wood at timothy.a.wood.mil@mail.mil.

Here is the full Facebook post:

Ladies and Gentlemen-

First we want to commend and offer our deepest gratitude to the South Carolina Soldiers who have been supporting in Puerto Rico this month to assist the residents after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. They represent the very best in our state and we are very proud of them! They have been operating in extremely austere and challenging conditions and have done a remarkable job helping the area get back on its feet clearing routes as they reestablish their infrastructure and communities. We look forward to welcoming home our more than 150 Soldiers as they are now mission complete. With this in mind, we ask for patience and understanding in that as assets were pushed to multiple devastated areas on aircraft, to include the Virgin Islands and other locations, everything is now being done within the Department of Defense air transportation systems to bring all assets back to home stations as soon as possible. We understand the frustration from waiting for definitive answers, but please be assured your leaders are aware of the situation and looking at all options to get our Soldiers home. If you have any questions or concerns about your Soldier and would like to reach the commander, please contact LTC Timothy Wood at timothy.a.wood.mil@mail.mil. We are so very proud of these troops and will do everything we can to bring them home as soon as possible. They should be very proud of their work in helping make the lives better for so many of our neighbors who lost everything.

