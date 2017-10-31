Campus officials: Shots fired at University of Utah; suspect des - FOX Carolina 21

BREAKING

Campus officials: Shots fired at University of Utah; suspect description given

Posted: Updated:
University of Utah campus alert. (Source: Twitter) University of Utah campus alert. (Source: Twitter)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (FOX Carolina) -

Shots were fired on the University of Utah campus Monday night, per university officials.

A campus alert was sent out via Twitter shortly after 11 p.m.

Around midnight, officials described a male, adult suspect. They said he was wearing black clothing with a beanie with a cross on it and a tear-drop tattoo on his face.

Officials advise everyone to stay secure in place.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: Upstate victim killed in single-vehicle collision in Midlands

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.