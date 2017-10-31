Campus officials: Shots fired at University of Utah; suspect description given

Shots were fired on the University of Utah campus Monday night, per university officials.

A campus alert was sent out via Twitter shortly after 11 p.m.

CAMPUS ALERT: Shots fired, Red Butte Canyon. Shelter in place.



MORE INFORMATION TO COME. — University of Utah (@UUtah) October 31, 2017

Around midnight, officials described a male, adult suspect. They said he was wearing black clothing with a beanie with a cross on it and a tear-drop tattoo on his face.

CAMPUS ALERT: Suspect male, white adult. Black clothing, beanie with cross, tear-drop tattoo on face. Possible forest green pick-up CO plate — University of Utah (@UUtah) October 31, 2017

Officials advise everyone to stay secure in place.

CAMPUS ALERT UPDATE: Continue to secure in place. Active police situation. Heavy police presence in Red Butte Canyon and surrounding areas. — University of Utah (@UUtah) October 31, 2017

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: Upstate victim killed in single-vehicle collision in Midlands

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.