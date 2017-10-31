Coroner: Greenville Co. teen dies after early morning shooting

The Greenville County coroner said a teen has died after a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Deputies said they responded to the area of Dixie Lane Lane and Holder Lane around 12:30 a.m. after a report of shots fired in the area. They arrived to find a male victim on the ground near Holder Lane suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

The coroner said the victim, 17-year-old Joseph Michael Gault II, of Holder Lane was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The coroner said Gault was shot near an address on Dixie Circle. After an autopsy, the coroner confirmed Gault's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

His death was ruled a homicide.

A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools said Gault recently transferred to the district's Satellite Diploma Program and previously attended Southside High School. The Satellite Diploma Program is offered at the district’s four career centers for students age 17 or older.

The district said counselors will be available at Southside for students and staff.

Deputies said no suspects have been identified and ask anyone with information, to please call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

