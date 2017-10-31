Deputies: 2 arrested after Greenville Co. teen found shot to death in roadway

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said two people have been charged after a teenager was fatally shot on Oct. 31.

Deputies said they responded to the area of Dixie Lane and Holder Lane around 12:30 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding shots fired in the area. They arrived to find a male victim on the ground near Holder Lane suffering from at least one gunshot wound and in cardiac arrest. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

The coroner said the victim, 17-year-old Joseph Michael Gault II, of Holder Lane was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The coroner said Gault was shot near an address on Dixie Circle. After an autopsy, the coroner confirmed Gault's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

His death was ruled a homicide.

On Tuesday, deputies said they arrested 33-year-old Quincy Devince Massey and 25-year-old Adrana Deyvonne Simms in connection with the shooting. Investigators said Massey shot the teen after an altercation.

Massey is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Simms is charged with accessory after the fact.

Massey is currently behind held at the Greenville County Detention Center. Simms was released on a $25,000 bond

A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools said Gault recently transferred to the district's Satellite Diploma Program and previously attended Southside High School. The Satellite Diploma Program is offered at the district’s four career centers for students age 17 or older.

The district said counselors would be available at Southside for students and staff.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said in 2017, they have responded to four homicides with victims under the age 18.

