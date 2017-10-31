Easley police officer responding to alarm call puts out fire, renders aid to woman who had fallen

An Easley police officer responding to an alarm call early Tuesday morning rendered aid to a woman and put out a fire burning inside a home, according to Lt. Adam Green.

Green said the officer was responding to a general alarm call from a home on Court Drive around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. While en route, the alarm company notified police that the alarm was a fire alarm.

The officer arrived and could see smoke and a woman lying on the ground inside the home through a window.

The officer made entry and learned that the woman had fallen.

Green said the officer was able to extinguish a small fire that had broken out on the stove in the kitchen of the home and rendered aid to the woman until EMS and firefighters arrived.

The woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution, Green said.

