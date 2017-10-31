HALLOWEEN IN REVIEW: A look back on Halloween in the past

With near perfect weather expected for this Halloween, here’s a look back at some extremes seen on this spooky day.

Just last year, both Greenville-Spartanburg (GSP) and Asheville recorded respective record high temperatures, checking in at 84° and 81°.

Leading up to Oct 31, 2016, GSP experienced record-breaking warmth with highs in the 80s vs. this year’s frost and freeze leading up to Halloween.

Regarding rain chances today, they are ZERO. BUT…

It’s not to say it has never rained on Halloween, but we have to go back 85 years to find the wettest Halloween on record.

In 1932, a whopping 3.60” of rain fell at GSP and 1.56” fell in Asheville.

While a “trace” of rain was measured at GSP in 2014 and 2015, the last measurable rain on Halloween was back in 2009.

