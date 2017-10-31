Police officer's message not to turn away any trick-or-treaters gains support on social media

An Arkansas police officer’s Facebook post about asking adults not to turn away trick-or-treaters regardless of their ages, costumes, or other factors.

Officer Tommy M Norman of Little Rock Arkansas has a simple message: Be kind and let the people who stop on your doorstep know they’ve found a safe and welcoming place to enjoy the holiday.

Below is Norman’s post:

#Halloween2017 ?? ?? ?? ?? For those passing out candy this year please consider: If a teen comes to your door, please give them the candy without saying "aren't you too old to be doing this?” Because they could be out doing things much worse. Let them be kids as long as they can be. Kids grow up way too fast. Also, please don't refuse a child candy because they aren't dressed up. Some children are autistic or have sensory issues that make dressing up highly uncomfortable if not unbearable. There are also many non-verbal autistic children, so all children can’t say “trick or treat”. ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? One last thing, size doesn't always determine mental age or special needs. You may see a teenager, but they may still relate as a younger child! Be kind! If you see kids coming out of vehicles to trick-or-treat from other neighborhoods, smile, give them their treat and be happy they found a safe neighborhood to enjoy Halloween!! COPY AND PASTE ?? ?? PLEASE KEEP THIS GOING.

Since Norman posted the message on his page Monday morning, it has been shared more than 5,000 times and has garnered more than 9,000 reactions.

