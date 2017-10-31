City of Greenville announces Halloween night street closures - FOX Carolina 21

City of Greenville announces Halloween night street closures

GREENVILLE, SC

The city of Greenville said multiple streets will be closed Tuesday night for neighborhood block parties.

Officials said Camille Avenue from McPherson Lane to McDaniel Avenue will be closed from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.               

301 W Earle St to 402 W Earle St street will be closed from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Afton Avenue, from Crescent Avenue to McIver Street will be closed from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Hunley Lane will be closed from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

          
