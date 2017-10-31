Deputies: Simpsonville man accused of sex crimes involving child - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Simpsonville man accused of sex crimes involving child may have additional victims

Posted: Updated:
Bryan Quintanilla-Pineda (Source: GCSO) Bryan Quintanilla-Pineda (Source: GCSO)
SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County deputies said they have arrested a Simpsonville man accused of sex crimes against a child and believe there may be additional victims.

Investigators said 28-year-old Bryan Quintanilla-Pineda was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Warrants state that between August 1 and August 22 of this year, Quintanilla-Pineda is accused of forcing sexual activity with a victim who was older than 11 but under 14 years of age.

Warrants were signed on Monday and Quintanilla-Pineda was arrested.

Investigators have reason to believe there might be additional victims and ask that anyone who may have been a victim of Quintanilla-Pineda or know other victims to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.   

MORE NEWS - Coroner: Greenville Co. teen dies after early morning shooting

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.