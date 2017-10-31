Deputies: Simpsonville man accused of sex crimes involving child may have additional victims

Greenville County deputies said they have arrested a Simpsonville man accused of sex crimes against a child and believe there may be additional victims.

Investigators said 28-year-old Bryan Quintanilla-Pineda was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Warrants state that between August 1 and August 22 of this year, Quintanilla-Pineda is accused of forcing sexual activity with a victim who was older than 11 but under 14 years of age.

Warrants were signed on Monday and Quintanilla-Pineda was arrested.

Investigators have reason to believe there might be additional victims and ask that anyone who may have been a victim of Quintanilla-Pineda or know other victims to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

