Deputies: Simpsonville man accused of sex crimes involving child may have additional victims

The Greenville County coroner said a teen has died after a shooting early Tuesday morning.More >
The Greenville County coroner said a teen has died after a shooting early Tuesday morning.More >
The Simpsonville Police Department said a man is in custody after the attempted kidnapping of a child.More >
The Simpsonville Police Department said a man is in custody after the attempted kidnapping of a child.More >
A mother admitted to using an extension cord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.More >
A mother admitted to using an extension cord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.More >
A United States Navy Sailor from Indian Trail and his pregnant wife are currently recovering in the hospital after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night.More >
A United States Navy Sailor from Indian Trail and his pregnant wife are currently recovering in the hospital after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night.More >
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >
A Texas man fatally shot his daughter’s boyfriend and ran over the couple with his truck before killing himself, police said.More >
A Texas man fatally shot his daughter’s boyfriend and ran over the couple with his truck before killing himself, police said.More >
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.More >
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.More >
Detroit police recently told the parents of a woman reported missing in 2009 that investigators actually found her body in 2010 and later buried her unidentified remains.More >
Detroit police recently told the parents of a woman reported missing in 2009 that investigators actually found her body in 2010 and later buried her unidentified remains.More >
An Easley police officer responding to an alarm call early Tuesday morning rendered aid to a woman and put out a fire burning inside a home, according to Lt. Adam Green.More >
An Easley police officer responding to an alarm call early Tuesday morning rendered aid to a woman and put out a fire burning inside a home, according to Lt. Adam Green.More >
Police in North Carolina have charged a couple with felony child abuse after maggots were found in the diaper of an 18-month-old baby, one of seven children in their care.More >
Police in North Carolina have charged a couple with felony child abuse after maggots were found in the diaper of an 18-month-old baby, one of seven children in their care.More >
An Upstate woman carved spooktacular pumpkins for her mother's annual Halloween Display on Ambrose Trail in Greer. Photos/carvings by: Georgie Robinson BrownMore >
An Upstate woman carved spooktacular pumpkins for her mother's annual Halloween Display on Ambrose Trail in Greer.More >
Eight BB&T employees locked themselves in a break room when a deer smashed through the front of the branch, wreaking havoc.More >
Eight BB&T employees locked themselves in a break room when a deer smashed through the front of the branch, wreaking havoc.More >
FOX Carolina asked viewers to send in photos of their kids, pets, and themselves dressed up for Halloween!More >
FOX Carolina asked viewers to send in photos of their kids, pets, and themselves dressed up for Halloween!More >
In honor of National Cat Day, FOX Carolina asked viewers to send in photos of their furry friends!More >
In honor of National Cat Day, FOX Carolina asked viewers to send in photos of their furry friends!More >
Ebony and Ivory Beauty Salon hosted a Trunk or Treat in Greenville on Sunday.More >
Ebony and Ivory Beauty Salon hosted a Trunk or Treat in Greenville on Sunday.More >
Friends and family gathered on Sunday to lay to rest a fallen trooper who was killed after his patrol vehicle was struck by a pickup truck on October 24th.More >
Friends and family gathered on Sunday to lay to rest a fallen trooper who was killed after his patrol vehicle was struck by a pickup truck on October 24th.More >