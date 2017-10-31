School district: School lockdown lifted as police investigate alleged threat at Beck Academy

Greenville County Schools said additional law enforcement presence would be seen at Beck Academy Tuesday due to an investigation into an alleged threat against a student.

Officials said Greenville Police and the school were notified Tuesday morning of a possible threat to a student.

“The source of the threat was identified and the families involved cooperated with police,” said Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for the school district.

Brotherton said the school was on lockdown for a short time and officers did not allow anyone to enter the campus. That lockdown has since been lifted and the school is now operating normally.

“Instruction was never interrupted for students,” Brotherton said.

