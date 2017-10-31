Eateries offer Halloween freebies for costumed customers - FOX Carolina 21

Eateries offer Halloween freebies for costumed customers

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Several eateries are offering Halloween freebies for kids and customers in costume on Tuesday.

Below is a list of area restaurants offering free menu items for Halloween.

BOJANGLES’

Bojangles’ said in a news release that each child in costume and aged 12 or under will receive a free Bojangles' Bo-Berry Biscuit with the purchase of any kids' meal or greater purchase Tuesday. The offer is valid for dine-in customers only and at participating locations, while supplies last.

KRISPY KREME

Krispy Kreme said on Facebook that customers who visit participating stores in the US and Canada wearing a costume on Tuesday can receive a free doughnut of their choice.

CULVER’S

The Culver’s restaurant on Woodruff Road is offering customers who show up in costume on Tuesday will receive a free one-scoop dish of frozen custard, according to a promo alert from the restaurant.

